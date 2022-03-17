Country singer Walker Hayes announces concert in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country singer Walker Hayes will get ‘fancy’ on the stage at Mandalay Bay Beach.

Hayes has announced he will perform on April 23, 2022, as part of Mandalay Bay’s Concert on the Beach Series.

He will perform his smash hit, “Fancy Like” along with some other fan favorites.

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online at mandalaybay.com.

