Country singer Walker Hayes announces concert in Las Vegas

Country singer Walker Hayes to perform in Las Vegas on April 23.
Country singer Walker Hayes to perform in Las Vegas on April 23.(Walker Hayes)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country singer Walker Hayes will get ‘fancy’ on the stage at Mandalay Bay Beach.

Hayes has announced he will perform on April 23, 2022, as part of Mandalay Bay’s Concert on the Beach Series.

He will perform his smash hit, “Fancy Like” along with some other fan favorites.

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online at mandalaybay.com.

