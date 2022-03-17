CCSD increases bus driver pay amid shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District is increasing pay for bus drivers to try to retain drivers and attract more to the field amid a driver shortage.

Previously, driver pay started at $15.36/hour; starting pay will now be $21.67/hour. CCSD said the pay increase is part of a reclassification of several transportation related positions which led to increased pay for drivers, transportation instructors and transportation investigators.

“Student academic success is enhanced when we can provide timely arrivals and departures,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “Our employees are our greatest asset, so we worked with the respective bargaining unit to develop this solution to position the District as a career choice and an attractive option for those looking to work in transportation.”

CCSD said the pay increase makes the district competitive with other transportation providers in Southern Nevada. The school district currently has 250 vacant bus driver positions ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

Anyone interested in learning more about CCSD job opportunities can visit teach.vegas or contact CCSD’s Human Resources Division by calling 702-799-5427. To be considered, a bus driver trainee must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license and submit a history of their driving record. CCSD provides on-the-job training for those who qualify.

