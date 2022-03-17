Bipartisan Omnibus Funding bill sends $3 million to LVMPD reality-based training center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - President Biden signed a bipartisan omnibus funding bill into law Wednesday, March 16, that includes $3 million for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Reality Based Training Center.

Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto helped to secure that funding. The two submitted the project funding requests in the summer of 2021 to ensure it would be included.

The LVMPD Reality Based Training Center is a state-of-the-art facility designed to give law enforcement and first responders the nation’s most sophisticated, reality-based training. It offers training capabilities with a focus on active shooter situations and natural disasters. The facility will eventually be used by law enforcement throughout the country.

“Public safety is foundational to the wellbeing of our communities,” said Tom Kovach, executive director, LVMPD Foundation. “We are immensely grateful and appreciative of Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto who have secured much needed funding to get us closer to our goal of completing the first phase of this project.”

The first phase of the training center includes two buildings. Building A, which is now operational, spans 50,000 square feet and has the capacity to train 240 officers at one time. Construction on the facilities’ shell is expected to be complete by Spring 2022.

