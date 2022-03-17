1 dead in hit-and-run crash near Cameron, Harmon in Las Vegas
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. March 17 near Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue.
LVMPD said the victim was pronounced dead on scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan. Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.