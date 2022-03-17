Advertisement

1 dead in hit-and-run crash near Cameron, Harmon in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. March 17 near Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue.

LVMPD said the victim was pronounced dead on scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

K-9 Oakley served the Duluth Police Department from 2012-2019.
Fetch free tickets to LVMPD’s 30th annual K-9 trials
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
Las Vegas police investigate 2 shootings within 2 miles
Parents discuss school violence at Desert Oasis HS
Desert Oasis High School parents address school violence in meeting with admins
Hospitals are working to adapt to a nurse shortage.
Worker shortages persist in Las Vegas hospitals, amid drop in COVID-19 cases