1 dead in hit-and-run crash near Cameron, Harmon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. March 17 near Cameron Street and Harmon Avenue.

LVMPD said the victim was pronounced dead on scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

