Vanilla Ice bringing ‘I Love the 90s’ tour to North Las Vegas park

Vanilla Ice performs on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Legend Valley in Thornville, OH. (Photo by...
Vanilla Ice performs on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Legend Valley in Thornville, OH. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vanilla Ice is set to bring a lineup of 90s hit makers to a park in North Las Vegas in May as part of the “I Love the 90s” tour.

According to a news release, featuring Vanilla Ice, the show will additionally host a revolving lineup of 90s artists including Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Young MC and more.

The show will be held May 20 at The AMP at Craig Ranch Park.

According to the ticketing website, general admission tickets range from $43-58 (not including additional fees), reserved tickets are $73 (not including additional fees) and VIP tickets are $203 (not including additional fees).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.ilovethe90stour.com.

