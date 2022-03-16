Vanilla Ice bringing ‘I Love the 90s’ tour to North Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vanilla Ice is set to bring a lineup of 90s hit makers to a park in North Las Vegas in May as part of the “I Love the 90s” tour.

According to a news release, featuring Vanilla Ice, the show will additionally host a revolving lineup of 90s artists including Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Young MC and more.

The show will be held May 20 at The AMP at Craig Ranch Park.

According to the ticketing website, general admission tickets range from $43-58 (not including additional fees), reserved tickets are $73 (not including additional fees) and VIP tickets are $203 (not including additional fees).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.ilovethe90stour.com.

