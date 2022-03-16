Valley Health to break ground on new hospital in west Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Another huge development project is breaking ground in Henderson. The Valley Health System breaks ground at St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way next Wednesday for Henderson’s newest hospital, West Henderson Hospital.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’re super excited about it,” said Chris Loftus, the CEO of West Henderson Hospital and Desert Springs Hospital.

“And I think as the city continues to grow there’s a need for another health care facility,” said Loftus.

The new hospital will have a 37-bay emergency department, operating rooms, imaging facilities, pharmacy as well as many other services.

“We have a great heart program. We’ll have open heart capabilities, interventional capabilities,” said Loftus.

He added, “The faster you can into a facility for any of those lifesaving procedures, the more that you have the ability to save tissue and save muscle in your heart.”

Loftus says the hospital will have a bariatric program.

“Our surgical weight control center was voted as the best of Las Vegas,” He said.

The hospital will be built for 150 beds but there are plans to expand to 450. However, that would be several years away.

