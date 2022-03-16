Residents in Henderson frustrated over broken apartment mailboxes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Imagine having to pay to get your mail. One retiree said he is having to take Uber or Lyft to the post office every week to get his mail. Most of the mailboxes in his community are broken and he said they have been that way for weeks.

Living at the Arabella Apartments for 20 years, Trina Kosch has never had a problem like this.

“It first happened back in December 2021. Somebody broke into the mailboxes and they were stealing mail… I didn’t even know they were easy to break into,” Kosch said.

Kosch said the boxes were fixed about six weeks later, but then in February 2022, it happened again and since then she’s had to drive five miles to the Horizon Ridge Post Office to pick up her mail.

“It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” Kosch said. Kosch added missing important mail is causing big problems.

“A friend of mine, her insurance cancelled her and her son, she is on social security disability,” Kosch said.

No longer able walk to his mailbox like everyone else to get his mail, retired veteran Jesus Seguenza doesn’t have a car to drive to the post office.

“For me to get my mail and go all the way to Horizon Ridge, I have to usually get a Lyft or Uber and it cost anywhere for $12 to $13 one-way and then coming back. You talk about $25 to pick up my mail which should be here for free,” Seguenza said.

Seguenza said the boxes should have been fixed and mail service should have been restored.

“The post office was saying it’s the management’s fault... The management was saying it’s the post office’s fault, and nothing gets done,” Seguenza said.

The office of the Arabella Apartments was closed when FOX5 called.

FOX5 heard back from the U.S. Postal Service. They said their team is looking into the issue.

FOX5 will keep you updated on what we find out.

