Report: Las Vegas woman threatened gas station employee with ‘KKK friends,’ knife

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman threatened a gas station employee with her “KKK friends” and a knife after trying to steal merchandise, according to an arrest report.

Jenna Lilly faces multiple weapons charges after the incident on March 15 around 4:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store at 1805 E. Tropicana.

According to the report, an unknown woman was attempting to steal from the store, the arrest report said. When the store clerk approached the woman, she took out a knife-shaped object and “licked the blade stating ‘KKK friends are going to come back and deal with [you],’” the report said. The report said the woman also threatened to cut the clerk.

The suspect was later identified as Lilly, the report said. Lilly was described as “extremely uncooperative” with officers and allegedly made derogatory comments while placed in custody. Two other men corroborated the comments Lilly reportedly said. Police also reportedly found a knife concealed in Lilly’s right pant pocket.

Lilly also had warrants out for DUI, resisting a public officer and obstructing a public officer, police noted in the report.

Lilly’s next court hearing was set for March 21.

