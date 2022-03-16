Raiders to hold tent sale with discounted team gear outside Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders fans will be able to stock up on discounted team gear this weekend during a tent sale outside Allegiant Stadium.

According to a news release, Raider Image is holding a three-day tent sale, March 18-20, outside Allegiant Stadium as it makes way for new 2022 product inventory.

As part of the sale, fans can grab savings on Raiders merchandise including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and headwear, accessories and more.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day on the north side of the stadium, Lot B.

The team says there will be 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 60% off regular retail pricing.

