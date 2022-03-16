Plaza in downtown Las Vegas donates iconic sign to Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas will soon add a new sign to its iconic collection.

According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino this week will donate its historic logo sign to the beloved museum.

The property says it was transported from the Plaza to Hartlauer Signs on Wednesday for restoration and reillumination.

According to the Plaza, when the property built its South Tower in 1983, it contacted Ad-Art and Charles Barnard, who designed the world-famous Vegas Vickie sign for the Glitter Gulch and the Sassy Sally’s sign, to create the signage for the hotel and casino at 1 Main Street.

The Plaza says there was a large logo sign on the top of the building and at multiple locations on the east side of the building on Main Street. The property says it still has a Barnard-designed sign on its building, as the sign that is being donated to The Neon Museum was located on the Main Street façade in between Plaza’s two towers until 2011 when the property underwent a property-wide renovation.

After the sign is restored by Hartlauer it will be transported to the museum for display later this year, the release states.

