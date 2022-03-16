North Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash near Cheyenne, Decatur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash Tuesday night in the northwest valley that left one person dead.

According to police, officers responded around 7:47p.m. to the area of North Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Rea Parkway on Tuesday, March 15 for a reported crash between two vehicles.

Police said a driver from one of the cars died on scene. The driver of the second car left the scene, but was later located and arrested, according to police.

North Decatur Boulevard is closed between Gowan and Cheyenne.

