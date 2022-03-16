Advertisement

LVMPD corrections officer arrested in connection with strangulation case

A booking photo for Christopher Wilson.
A booking photo for Christopher Wilson.
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A corrections officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a strangulation case.

Christopher Wilson, 35, was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for battery-related charges after police received a tip that Wilson was involved in a domestic battery.

He has worked for LVMPD since 2016 and assigned to the Clark County Detention Center.

He was suspended with pay pending results of an investigation, police announced Tuesday. Specifics of the case were unavailable Tuesday afternoon.

According to jail records, an initial court appearance was set for March 16 at 9 a.m.

