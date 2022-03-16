Las Vegas hits $5/gallon average gas price, according to AAA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas and Nevada on Wednesday officially past the $5 per gallon average mark for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

Marking the city’s highest recorded average price on record, AAA says that as of Wednesday, the average price of unleaded in Las Vegas is $5.04. On Tuesday, the average in Sin City was recorded at $4.98.

Similarly, AAA states that one month ago, the average in Las Vegas was $3.91 and a year ago, the average was $3.23.

By comparison, AAA says that in Nevada, the current average price of unleaded is $5.00. The national average is indicated at $4.305.

According to AAA, besides Nevada, only two other states have past the $5/gallon average price, California ($5.772) and Hawaii ($5.084).

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.