Las Vegas hits $5/gallon average gas price, according to AAA

Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer paid just over $100 for gas at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas and Nevada on Wednesday officially past the $5 per gallon average mark for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

Marking the city’s highest recorded average price on record, AAA says that as of Wednesday, the average price of unleaded in Las Vegas is $5.04. On Tuesday, the average in Sin City was recorded at $4.98.

Similarly, AAA states that one month ago, the average in Las Vegas was $3.91 and a year ago, the average was $3.23.

By comparison, AAA says that in Nevada, the current average price of unleaded is $5.00. The national average is indicated at $4.305.

According to AAA, besides Nevada, only two other states have past the $5/gallon average price, California ($5.772) and Hawaii ($5.084).

