Illinois man hits $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Dennis Albers from Morton, Ill. won more than $1 million at The Cromwell Las Vegas.
Dennis Albers from Morton, Ill. won more than $1 million at The Cromwell Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:06 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Illinois was the lucky winner of more than $1 million after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at The Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Dennis Albers, a resident of Morton, Ill., was in town for a meeting and tried his luck on Face Up Pai Gow three times during his trip before winning the jackpot of $1,082,701.

Albers said he intends to use his winnings to donate to charity, share some of his winnings with family and possibly buy a vacation home.

