Illinois man hits $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Illinois was the lucky winner of more than $1 million after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at The Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Dennis Albers, a resident of Morton, Ill., was in town for a meeting and tried his luck on Face Up Pai Gow three times during his trip before winning the jackpot of $1,082,701.

Albers said he intends to use his winnings to donate to charity, share some of his winnings with family and possibly buy a vacation home.

