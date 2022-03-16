Advertisement

Henderson Police Department opens lateral recruitment through April 14

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is hiring.

Now through April 14, HPD is opening a lateral recruitment period to find qualified officers to join the department from both local and out-of-state agencies. The goal is to find officers who are ready to serve the city of Henderson after completing a shortened training program.

“The Henderson Police Department is committed to providing our City with exceptional police officers who will uphold our department standards and embrace our goal of being America’s premier policing agency,” Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres said in a statement. “Officers who join our department become part of a team of dedicated professionals who are supported, valued and trusted.”

HPD touts 4-day work weeks, a variety of benefits and a “robust retirement package.”

ARE YOU QUALIFIED?

  • Current possession of an “active” Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Category I certification; or out-of-state equivalent and must obtain reciprocity through the Nevada Commission on POST requirements.
  • Completion of a police academy training program, field training program, and a probationary period
  • Current employment by a law enforcement agency and in good standing

Last year, HPD received 79 lateral applications with interest from job seekers in Nevada, California, Hawaii and beyond.

For more information, visit: joinhpd.com

