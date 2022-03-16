Advertisement

Henderson police arrest father suspected in death of 5-year-old son

A booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
A booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.(Henderson Police Department)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police have arrested a father in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, the department announced Wednesday.

About 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, HPD and Henderson fire responded to the 700 block of Center Street to a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old boy. He was found unconscious and not breathing. Medical personnel determined the boy was beyond help. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Gerald Oglesby, 33, was taken into custody on March 16 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder.

This is an active investigation.

This case marks HPD’s first homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

