Forecast Outlook - 3/16/22

It will be a mild start to Wednesday morning as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday morning. Skies stay partly cloudy Wednesday with stronger wind in the mix across Southern Nevada. Expect wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 70s.

St. Patrick’s Day will be a bit cooler on Thursday with a forecast high at 71° under partly cloudy skies. The wind will ease up making condition s very enjoyable especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Friday is looking great for your outdoor plans with a forecast high at 77° under mostly sunny skies. The wind will also stay light.

A colder storm system moves into the area this weekend bringing back the strong wind and dropping daytime highs. Saturday will be the warmer day with a forecast high at 76° with wind gusts pushing 40 mph.

Sunday will stay windy with colder air working in. High temperatures fall back into the mid 60s with the chance of scattered showers. Spring officially arrives at 8:33 a.m. Sunday morning.

