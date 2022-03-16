Advertisement

El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas to become 21+ property

The El Cortez is seen in downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy El Cortez)
The El Cortez is seen in downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy El Cortez)(Courtesy El Cortez)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another downtown Las Vegas property will soon only allow those 21 and over.

According to a news release, starting April 1, the El Cortez in downtown will begin its transition to a 21 years of age and over-only property, starting with hotel guests.

The property says the transition will take place in two phases:

Phase One:

For all hotel stays booked April 1, and beyond, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification, El Cortez said in the release.

“This transition comes after careful consideration and decades of trying to accommodate minors in a property that is focused primarily on gaming and popular casino bars,” says Adam Wiesberg, El Cortez Hotel & Casino General Manager. “El Cortez offers an action-packed casino floor with 700 slot machines and 25 table games, all with great odds for our adult players to enjoy in a historic, one-of-a-kind setting.”

Phase Two:

According to the property, phase two of the policy will include identification checks at every entrance, making the entire property — including all food and beverage outlets — limited to guests 21 years and older.

“While Las Vegas has grown and adapted to cater to all demographics, El Cortez remains a traditional gambling house with great gaming odds and an indescribable feeling of stepping back in time,” continues Wiesberg. “El Cortez is the spot where adults have gathered to enjoy a cocktail or two and try their luck in the casino for over 80 years.”

According to the release, the transition to a 21+ property comes as the El Cortez is in the final stages of its complete $25 million property remodel.

The first property in downtown Las Vegas to be strictly 21 and over was Circa, which opened its doors as an adults-only property since its debut.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New photos released show Naomi Irion the morning she went missing, as well as a suspect who may...
New photos released of woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot
Homicide on N. Torrey Pines on March 11, 2022.
Suspect in deadly Torrey Pines apartment shooting found dead in apparent suicide
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Cheyenne and Decatur.
Man killed in suspected DUI crash near Cheyenne, Decatur identified by coroner
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Las Vegas hits $5/gallon average gas price, according to AAA