El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas to become 21+ property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another downtown Las Vegas property will soon only allow those 21 and over.

According to a news release, starting April 1, the El Cortez in downtown will begin its transition to a 21 years of age and over-only property, starting with hotel guests.

The property says the transition will take place in two phases:

Phase One:

For all hotel stays booked April 1, and beyond, all guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid state-issued identification, El Cortez said in the release.

“This transition comes after careful consideration and decades of trying to accommodate minors in a property that is focused primarily on gaming and popular casino bars,” says Adam Wiesberg, El Cortez Hotel & Casino General Manager. “El Cortez offers an action-packed casino floor with 700 slot machines and 25 table games, all with great odds for our adult players to enjoy in a historic, one-of-a-kind setting.”

Phase Two:

According to the property, phase two of the policy will include identification checks at every entrance, making the entire property — including all food and beverage outlets — limited to guests 21 years and older.

“While Las Vegas has grown and adapted to cater to all demographics, El Cortez remains a traditional gambling house with great gaming odds and an indescribable feeling of stepping back in time,” continues Wiesberg. “El Cortez is the spot where adults have gathered to enjoy a cocktail or two and try their luck in the casino for over 80 years.”

According to the release, the transition to a 21+ property comes as the El Cortez is in the final stages of its complete $25 million property remodel.

The first property in downtown Las Vegas to be strictly 21 and over was Circa, which opened its doors as an adults-only property since its debut.

