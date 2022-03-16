Duran Duran making a tour stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary band Duran Duran will bring their long-awaited North American tour to Las Vegas.

Duran Duran will perform two shows during Labor Day Weekend at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 1 & Sept. 3.

They will perform their biggest hits from their spectacular four-decade career and from their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them at DuranDuran.com.

