Advertisement

Duran Duran making a tour stop in Las Vegas

Approved press picture of Duran Duran
Approved press picture of Duran Duran(Duran Duran)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary band Duran Duran will bring their long-awaited North American tour to Las Vegas.

Duran Duran will perform two shows during Labor Day Weekend at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 1 & Sept. 3.

They will perform their biggest hits from their spectacular four-decade career and from their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them at DuranDuran.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From the lobby, to the consultation, to the procedure…the Belle Medical experience is all about...
The Belle Medical experience
Las Vegas band Crashing Wayward
Crashing Wayward putting on benefit concert
St. Baldricks Event in Vegas
Shave your head for a cause
Crashing Wayward spin to raise money for Baby’s Bounty in our Celebrity Spin Zone sponsored by...
MORE: Local Las Vegas 1030am - 11am -Spinzone