Vacant retail development that never opened during the Las Vegas housing crash, set to open in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New life is coming to a retail center at East Lake Mead Parkway and Calico Ridge in Henderson. The Monument at Calico Ridge is being billed as an upscale retail center serving the Cadence and Lake Las Vegas master planned communities.

“Timing is very good for this project because Cadence is doing extremely well. Lake Las Vegas seems to be revived,” said Monument at Calico Ridge owner Mike Young.

The development was completed during the housing crash in 2009 but never opened. Young says partners bought the development last year. They have made numerous improvements to get the buildings ready for new businesses.

“We’ve gone into the city of Henderson for tavern approval as well as a restaurant bar which were two of the top two things the neighborhood meetings requested,” Young said.

Young also mentioned several other businesses may come to the center, including: sandwich shops, coffee houses, a dry cleaner and other establishments.

“We’ve spoken with a dental office, an optometrist, law firm, a specialty grocery store,” Young said.

The development is now leasing space and Young says it’s possible news businesses may open in the next six to eight months.

