Ukrainian family flees war, relocates to Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family of four, including two children ages 9 and 4, who left their home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the first day of the Russian invasion now are calling Henderson home.

The Osypov family, Dima, Valentina, Liza, and Mark are staying with Yana Labiak, Dima’s sister, and a dealer at a local casino. They have temporary travel visas for six months, but have no idea how long they’ll need to stay.

The Osypov family shared their story of leaving everything behind for safety here in the U.S.

“They are killing people for no reason... They are destroying our homes, they are destroying everything,” said Labiak translating for her sister-in-law Valentina Osypova. Everything the family has ever known is under attack.

“When they start bombing, they couldn’t even understand what is going on and how it is going to be and what to do what to do with the kids, what is going to be with their business… even the first day they were still trying to work,” Labiak said.

After a number of flights across Europe and the U.S., the family arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Labiak opened her home to her brother and his family and Henderson embraced them. This weekend, Labiak and her husband held a yard sale and people donated clothes for the whole family, along with toys and books for the kids.

“He wants to say thank you to all the people who helped already,” Labiak said on behalf of her brother.

The Osypov family arrived in Las Vegas with primarily the clothes on their back.

“They left Ukraine with one little luggage for four of them... and we still don’t know how long they going to stay here... The main thing he is asking to get some opportunity for work so he can make money and feed his family,” Labiak said on behalf of her brother.

Through the family does not speak English, Dima is looking for work and Liza is looking to enroll in school.

Family friends started a GoFundMe to help with their expenses.

