Advertisement

State: At-home COVID-19 antigen tests not part of recent FDA recall

An illustration of unauthorized versus authorized FlowFlex antigen tests.
An illustration of unauthorized versus authorized FlowFlex antigen tests.(Nevada Health Response)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At-home COVID-19 antigen tests purchased by the state of Nevada were not part of a recent recall by the FDA, Nevada Health Response announced Tuesday.

In January, the FDA found that tests manufactured under the name “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” were unauthorized by the agency and ultimately recalled. However, the Flowflex™ COVID-19 Antigen homes tests were not part of this recall.

“ACON Laboratories is not importing tests under this name into the United States as they are only authorized for sale in Europe and other markets, under the CE mark (EU safety directive),” the state said.

The state ordered 588,216 approved at-home tests this year.

“The first deliveries have been distributed to community partners who will help ensure the tests reach Nevadans in high need communities as quickly as possible. More test orders are to follow,” the state said.

WHERE TO ORDER AT-HOME TESTS

Visit www.covidtests.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Baby Oliver and his mother were finally reunited and met for the first time, after Rowena Salas...
Mother recovering from COVID-19 meets newborn baby three months after giving birth
Wrong clocks, heightened anxiety and a loss of sleep. How springing forward for Daylights...
Daylight Savings and your health: How the time change affects your health
Prices are climbing for a second straight year for chlorine tabs used in residential pools....
Chlorine shortage ahead of pool season? Blame the supply chain
People walk next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, July 26, 2020. France's coronavirus...
France lifts COVID-19 rules on unvaccinated, mask wearing