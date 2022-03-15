Advertisement

Reggae in the Desert festival returning to Las Vegas

Reggae in the Desert, Las Vegas’ largest Reggae festival, is returning after a two-year hiatus.
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reggae in the Desert, Las Vegas’ largest Reggae festival, is returning after a two-year hiatus.

This will mark the 19th annual Reggae in the Desert music festival. It will happen Saturday, June 11, at the Clark County Amphitheatre located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

This year’s music festival will feature headliners Ky-Mani Marley plus other musical performances including Marcia Griffiths, Don Carlos, Mr. Vegas, The Wailing Souls, Vana Liya, E.N. Young and local breakouts The Steppadelics.

Doors open at noon and the event concludes at 11 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $29.99 and go on sale Monday, March 14 at 11 p.m. (PT) You can buy them at www.reggaeinthedesert.com.

