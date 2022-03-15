Real estate development breaks ground at the old Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The land where Bonnie Spring Ranch stood until 2019 is getting new life.

A groundbreaking for the 65 acre parcel took place Tuesday morning.

The owners of the land Joel Laub and Randall Jones of The Reserve at Red Rock Canyon are converting the property to public use land plus an ultra luxury residential community.

“The property was actually zoned for a resort and gaming,” according to Laub.

That was not going to happen under The Reserve At Red Rock Canyon.

Jones admits there was pushback when they first unveiled their plans but organizations like Friends of Red Rock and Save Red Rock had a change of heart after learning the new owners coordinated their project with the Bureau of Land Management to ensure their development includes conservation efforts.

“We got the support of those groups and the Clark County Commission also support what we are doing, so we are trying to be environmentally sensitive,” said Jones.

The 16 homes will be built on parcels of 2 to 4 acres each. The price for the land alone starts at $6.5 million per parcel.

Also being built on the property will be public land use space for restaurants, a small luxury resort, an outdoor amphitheater and an events barn.

Both Jones and Laub promise their venture will blend into the scenic background of Red Rock Canyon.

Construction on the site could begin by the end of the year.

