Pool owners facing higher chlorine prices for a second year in a row

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pool season is just around the corner and if you own a pool, brace yourself for higher chlorine prices in both liquid and tablet form.

Last year, prices jumped because a fire destroyed the plant in Louisiana that was main supplier of chlorine tablets in the U.S. In late 2021, a smaller chlorine plant in New Jersey also caught fire and is out of commission.

The bottom line, the valley needs to get our chlorine supplies from international markets. Those markets are China and Europe.

So, supply chain issues are expected to hit pool owners hard.

“A 50 pound bucket of chlorine tablets in 2020 cost about $120. Right now I’m selling it for $250,” said Sam Saha, owner of Pacific Pools Supplies.

He said the higher prices for chlorine tablets created a new and stronger market for liquid chlorine last year. Those prices are also up.

“Two gallons cost about $15.99 up 30% compared to last year,” Saha said.

His best advice for pool owners: buy your supplies now before the rush. He expects prices to keep going up.

“We’re predicting a 50 pound bucket of chlorine tablets will cost as much as $300 later this year,” Saha said.

