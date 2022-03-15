Advertisement

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Flights of Fancy’ spring display

Bellagio Conservatory 2022 spring display. (Courtesy MGM Resorts International)
Bellagio Conservatory 2022 spring display. (Courtesy MGM Resorts International)(OSHANA | Courtesy MGM Resorts International)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday unveiled its new “Flights of Fancy” spring display.

According to MGM Resorts, the display, which available to view through May 14, features “various forms of flight from fanciful hot air balloons to hummingbirds and butterflies, all beds showcase a spring palette of purples, pinks, yellows and blues.”

Designers say that the spring display features the most variety of plants and flowers ever used in the Bellagio Conservatory.

To ensure guests are fully immersed in the season, the company says the team added distinct new touches this year, including a song playlist and a custom “Lavender Woods” scent that infuses the air with soft floral notes.

View the gallery below:

Caption

“Flights of Fancy” Spring Display by the Numbers

  • 15,000 roses used on the East Bed “Floating on Air” balloon
  • 8,700 potted plants in the display
  • 8,000 hours it takes to create the spring display
  • 1,800 yards of decorative cording used in the display
  • 1,400 pounds of the yellow daffodil hot air balloon
  • 80 artists, horticulturists and engineers used to create the spring display
  • 8 clouds made of baby’s breath and white hydrangeas
  • 8 large Aster flowers in the East Bed
  • 7 hot air balloons within the display
  • 6 Bellagio “B” letters in the display
  • 2 giant hummingbirds
  • 1 vintage airship in the display

