Opportunity Village in Las Vegas unveils charity license plate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers in Nevada have a new option for a design for their license plates, with proceeds benefitting Opportunity Village.

The new “LOVE” license plate is available through the Nevada DMV, where vehicle owners can choose a standard or personalized license plate to directly benefit the organization.

The LOVE plate was designed by Opportunity Village artist Sharen and can be ordered online or in person at the DMV during the vehicle registration process. Vehicle owners can also choose to upgrade their current plates to the specialty LOVE plate at any time.

“We’re excited to offer Nevada residents the option to show some love on Nevada roads with the LOVE license plate,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village. “It’s a great way to add some swag to your vehicle and support Nevadans too.”

More information can be found on Opportunity Village’s website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.