NLVPD: Motorcyclist dies in crash near Camino Al Norte, Lone Mountain

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in crash involving an SUV Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

About 4:05 p.m., North Las Vegas police officers were called to the 4900 block of Camino Al Norte after a motorcycle hit a Lincoln SUV as the vehicle was pulling out of a local post office to turn left, Officer Alexander Cuevas said.

According to police, the male motorcyclist, believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV is believed to be a woman in her 70s.

“The driver remained on scene and is cooperative with the investigation,” Cuevas said.

Avoid the area between Camino Al Norte from La Madre to Lone Mountain.

Additional details were unavailable Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

