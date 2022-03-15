Advertisement

Nevada state police investigate fatal rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway, Durango

Nevada State Police investigated a fatal rollover crash Monday afternoon.
Nevada State Police investigated a fatal rollover crash Monday afternoon.(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver is dead following a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

According to state police, officers responded to the area of Summerlin Parkway and Durango around 4:45 p.m. for a single vehicle crash on March 14.

Police said a man driving a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Summerlin Pkwy, near Durango at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the truck overcorrected and rolled the vehicle, police said.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

Summerlin Parkway was closed while police investigated the crash

