Nevada ranks among top 10 states with worst drivers, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent study confirmed what many motorists likely think daily, Nevada is home to some of the worst drivers in the country.

According to a new report by Car Insurance Comparison, Nevada is ranked 10th in the U.S. among states with the worst drivers.

In order to complete the study, the company says its researchers analyzed five bad driving behavior categories:

Car accident death rate

Failure to obey traffic laws

Careless driving

Drunk driving

Speeding

These categories contributed to each state’s ranking for the worst drivers, according to Car Insurance Comparison.

The study determined that the category in which Nevada drivers scored the worst is speeding, followed by careless driving.

“Nearly 29% of all fatal accidents in Nevada involved at least one driver who was speeding. Our careless driving category looks at pedestrian and cyclist death rates,” the study said.

To view the full report, visit: carinsurancecomparison.com/which-states-have-the-worst-drivers

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.