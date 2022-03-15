Advertisement

Most popular baby names in Nevada in 2022

By Caitlin Lilly
Mar. 15, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Welcoming a new bundle of joy into your family this year? Names.org on Tuesday revealed its list of the most popular baby names in Nevada in 2022.

According to Names.org, the list of names are comprised using data from the Social Security Administration.

Based on the list, the top 10 names for baby boys in Nevada in 2022 are:

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Oliver
  • Sebastian
  • Mateo
  • Elijah
  • Alexander
  • Julian
  • Santiago
  • James

The website says that the top 10 names for baby girls in Nevada in 2022 are:

  • Olivia
  • Isabella
  • Sophia
  • Emma
  • Charlotte
  • Luna
  • Camila
  • Amelia
  • Mia
  • Aurora

According to the website, the only names on both lists that are not included in the national top 10 boy or girl names in 2022 are Aurora, Camila, Julian, Mateo, Santiago and Sebastian.

