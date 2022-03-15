Life is Beautiful announces 2022 lineup for DTLV music festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful announced the lineup for 2022 on Tuesday morning. The three-day festival will feature Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris and Gorillaz as headliners on east Fremont.

Check out list below.

Earlybird tickets for the festival sold out within minutes.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

General admission go on sale on Friday, March 18th at 10 a.m. MORE INFO: https://lfe.is/EzQL2

Check out the full lineup:

LORDE

Jack Harlow

KYGO

MIGOS

Cage The Elephant

Beach House

Gryffin

Dermot Kennedy

Jungle

Sylvan Esso

Oliver Tree

Marc Rebillet

Alison Wonderland

CHARLI XCX

Isaiah Rashad

Big Boi

Rico Nasty

Big Wild

Alessia Cara

Shaggy

Said The Sky

SG Lewis

COIN

R3HAB

Bob Moses

DABIN

Tai Verdes

Pussy Riot

Sonny Fodera

Grandson

Wet Leg

Elderbrook

JPEGMAFIA

Coi Leray

Jax Jones

Sam Fender

Young Nudy

Neil Frances

Amaarae

Cochise

Kenny Hoopla

Walker & Royce

Solardo

Kyle Watson

Phantoms

Mochakk

Omah Lay

Clinton Kane

Giolì & Assia

Alexander 23

Cassian

Palace

Claire Rosinkranz

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Blu DeTiger

Becky Hill

Valley

Ship Wrek

Lewis OfMan

Hope Tala

Midwxst

Perel

Ericdoa

Rochelle Jordan

MILD MINDS

Satin Jackets

Jerro

TIBASKO

Georgia

Lexi Jayde

Tre’ Amani

The Soul Juice Band

THE BLSSM

Turn up the volume! The #LifeisBeautiful2022 lineup is finally here. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 18th at 10am PT. Sign up for reminders so you don't miss a thing 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dhjULDh3OL pic.twitter.com/bV62fjt7Nd — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 15, 2022

