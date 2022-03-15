Life is Beautiful announces 2022 lineup for DTLV music festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful announced the lineup for 2022 on Tuesday morning. The three-day festival will feature Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris and Gorillaz as headliners on east Fremont.
Check out list below.
Earlybird tickets for the festival sold out within minutes.
“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”
General admission go on sale on Friday, March 18th at 10 a.m. MORE INFO: https://lfe.is/EzQL2
Check out the full lineup:
- LORDE
- Jack Harlow
- KYGO
- MIGOS
- Cage The Elephant
- Beach House
- Gryffin
- Dermot Kennedy
- Jungle
- Sylvan Esso
- Oliver Tree
- Marc Rebillet
- Alison Wonderland
- CHARLI XCX
- Isaiah Rashad
- Big Boi
- Rico Nasty
- Big Wild
- Alessia Cara
- Shaggy
- Said The Sky
- SG Lewis
- COIN
- R3HAB
- Bob Moses
- DABIN
- Tai Verdes
- Pussy Riot
- Sonny Fodera
- Grandson
- Wet Leg
- Elderbrook
- JPEGMAFIA
- Coi Leray
- Jax Jones
- Sam Fender
- Young Nudy
- Neil Frances
- Amaarae
- Cochise
- Kenny Hoopla
- Walker & Royce
- Solardo
- Kyle Watson
- Phantoms
- Mochakk
- Omah Lay
- Clinton Kane
- Giolì & Assia
- Alexander 23
- Cassian
- Palace
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Blu DeTiger
- Becky Hill
- Valley
- Ship Wrek
- Lewis OfMan
- Hope Tala
- Midwxst
- Perel
- Ericdoa
- Rochelle Jordan
- MILD MINDS
- Satin Jackets
- Jerro
- TIBASKO
- Georgia
- Lexi Jayde
- Tre’ Amani
- The Soul Juice Band
- THE BLSSM
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.