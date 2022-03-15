Latin music duo Wisin Y Yandel bringing final tour to Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Latin music’s most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced they will embark on one final epic tour to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album.

Wisin Y Yandel will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 18, as part of their La Ultima Mision World Tour.

The tour will mark their final shows so it will be the last time fans can see them on stage together.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.