Las Vegas police warn of multiple smart chip card skimmers targeting retail stores

LVMPD warns of card skimming devices (Courtesy @LVMPD/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents that detectives with its Financial Crimes section are investigating multiple point of sale smart chip skimmers targeting retail stores.

According to a post from the department, detectives are investigating multiple EMV (Smart Chip) skimmers that have been targeting retail stores from Feb. 18 to present.

The skimmer, according to police, is “very sleek” and is “able to store hundreds, possibly thousands of cards.”

Police say that when the customer inserts their card into the machine, the skimmer collects the card’s data but still processes the customer’s purchase.

Las Vegas police said the skimmers can collect PIN information.

Police warn that the fraud related to these skimmers may take days or weeks after the data was collected.

If you think you have located a skimmer device, police advise not to tamper with it. Instead, they say you should alert store employees and call 311.

