Las Vegas police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Elijah Arnold, 11.
Elijah Arnold, 11.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy Tuesday.

Elijah Arnold was last seen Monday, March 14 around 5:50 p.m. near the 200 block of Shadybrook Lane, near Rainbow Boulevard and U.S. 95. Arnold was last seen wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants with a white stripe and blue and white Nike shoes.

Police said Arnold may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

