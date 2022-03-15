Advertisement

Las Vegas organization sending diapers to help Ukrainian refugees

Baby's Bounty
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Support for Ukrainian refugees has poured in from all over the world, including here in southern Nevada.

Baby’s Bounty has been in Las Vegas for 13 years. It works to help families in poverty get crucial baby supplies, like cribs, wipes, and diapers. The nonprofit will be sending thousands of diapers to Poland for those fleeing Ukraine, often without much more than the clothes on their backs.

If you would like to help, the organization is looking for monetary donations to help send the diapers. Click here for more information: https://www.babysbounty.org/

