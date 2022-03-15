Las Vegas man said he thought gun was unloaded before shooting friend, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man said he thought a gun was unloaded as he pointed it at his friend, shooting and killing him, according to an arrest report.

Matthew Stafford faces a charge on involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Chris Campise on March 10.

Police were called to an apartment on Gilcrease Ave. around 7 p.m. March 10 to reports of a man shot. The first called said he and his friends were drinking when a gun went off, shooting Campise in the head. The caller identified Stafford as the shooter.

At the same time, Stafford called 911, the report said. Police said Stafford “was hysterical and screaming for help. He was heard crying and apologizing to Chris while speaking with the dispatcher,” the report said.

Campise was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

One of the friends said the group was doing shots and smoking weed prior to the shooting, the report said.

“At some point, Chris must have taken his firearms out of his room ‘showing off,’” the report said. The friend said there were four firearms present and believed all the guns were loaded.

“He said the next thing he knew, the gun went off, and Matt ‘pulled the trigger,’” the arrest report said. The friend said no one was arguing, “they were all just having a good time,” and said Stafford’s face was “shocked” when the gun went off.

In interview with police, Stafford initially refused to talk to police, staring at the floor and crying, the report said. When police tried to talk with Stafford again, he said, “All you guys need to know is that what happened was a [expletive] accident,” the report said.

“You guys think I murdered my friend. That’s what you think,” Stafford said, according to the arrest report.

According to Stafford, his friends made him take shots and he said he doesn’t usually drink. He told police that he had checked the guns earlier in the night and that “everything was unloaded,” the report said.

According to court records, Stafford posted bail following his arrest. Stafford’s next hearing was set for April 12.

Matthew Stafford, 28. (LVMPD)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.