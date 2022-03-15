Las Vegas man faces murder charges in overdose deaths of mother, son

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing murder charges for allegedly providing fentanyl to a mother and son who later overdosed.

Charles Jackson faces two charges of second-degree murder and a gun possession charge after the Aug. 11, 2021 death of Andrew White and Misty Turner.

Charles Jackson (LVMPD)

According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated the death of White and Turner, identified in the report as mother and son, after the sister found them dead in an apartment and called police. LVMPD reportedly located fentanyl powder in the house.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined White died from fentanyl toxicity; Turner died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Phone records showed White “was active in dealing narcotics,” the arrest report said, and included text messages between White and Jackson that showed the two were selling drugs, police said. White and Jackson reportedly texted about drugs the day before White overdosed, with Jackson reportedly sending a photo of narcotics that resembled the ones discovered in the home, the report said.

In an interview with police, Jackson said he didn’t know White or Turner and denied dealing drugs, the report said. Jackson later changed is story and said he met up with a guy named “CJ” and exchanged marijuana for the fentanyl, the report said. However, Jackson said he didn’t know the pills were fentanyl.

Court records show Jackson was given a $250,000 bail. His next hearing was set for Tuesday.

