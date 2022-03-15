Advertisement

Forecast Outlook - 3/15/22

Warmest Day of the Year so Far
KVVU News Logo
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a cool Tuesday morning start as temperatures dip back into the upper 40′s and low 50′s. A gorgeous warming trend is expected today as the warmest temperatures so far this year are expected Tuesday afternoon with the high at 81°. We’ll start with a light breeze and plenty of sun Tuesday afternoon as the wind is expected to increase with isolated gusts 20-30 MPH expected throughout the evening.

More wind is expected Wednesday and St. Patrick’s Day Thursday as a cooling trend begins. North breezes will pop up in the afternoon Wednesday up to 30 MPH possible, the same breeze is expected Thursday. Highs for those days will be 78° Wednesday and 72° on Thursday.

Gradual warming returns Friday with a high of 77° expected with a very light breeze and full sun. The weekend looks active at times with a breezy afternoon Saturday, then big gusts of wind Sunday and a slight chances of showers as temperatures plummet back into the 60s. More details to come, but Sunday is also the first day of Spring. Spring arrives officially at 8:33AM.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High 70s through the week and low 70s for St. Patricks Day this Thursday.
Low to mid 70s this weekend
Here's a look at the forecast for Monday, March 14.
Forecast Outlook: 3/14/22 afternoon
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook 3/14/22
We expect a warm start for Friday with the low-50s, but the wind will be picking up out of the...
Forecast Outlook 3/10/22