Forecast Outlook - 3/15/22

It’s a cool Tuesday morning start as temperatures dip back into the upper 40′s and low 50′s. A gorgeous warming trend is expected today as the warmest temperatures so far this year are expected Tuesday afternoon with the high at 81°. We’ll start with a light breeze and plenty of sun Tuesday afternoon as the wind is expected to increase with isolated gusts 20-30 MPH expected throughout the evening.

More wind is expected Wednesday and St. Patrick’s Day Thursday as a cooling trend begins. North breezes will pop up in the afternoon Wednesday up to 30 MPH possible, the same breeze is expected Thursday. Highs for those days will be 78° Wednesday and 72° on Thursday.

Gradual warming returns Friday with a high of 77° expected with a very light breeze and full sun. The weekend looks active at times with a breezy afternoon Saturday, then big gusts of wind Sunday and a slight chances of showers as temperatures plummet back into the 60s. More details to come, but Sunday is also the first day of Spring. Spring arrives officially at 8:33AM.

