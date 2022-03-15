Final demolition of Mt. Charleston Lodge to be complete by April

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews are one step closer to rebuilding the Mt. Charleston Lodge after a fire ripped through the site last September.

This morning crews started the final demolition of the site and should finish up by the end of the month.

The owner of the lodge, as well as general manager for Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, Christina Ellis said they should have an announcement and renderings of the new Mt. Charleston Lodge soon.

“Since the loss of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, we’ve been working diligently on plans to rebuild a destination that will honor the original site and serve the local communities. We appreciate the cooperation of the federal, state and local jurisdictions for their help and support,” Ellis said. “We are excited to embark on the next step toward resurrecting a new landmark for generations to come.”

The cabins at Mt. Charleston are still open for visitors.

