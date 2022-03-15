Advertisement

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombard files for Republican nod for governor

FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with...
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with journalists at a news conference announcing his candidacy for governor of Nevada, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo filed documents Monday to seek the Republican nomination for Nevada governor, joining a crowded field seeking the GOP nomination to challenge the Democrat, Gov. Steve Sisolak, in November.

Lombardo’s wife, Donna, was with him at the Nevada Secretary of State’s office in the state capital, along with Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, a longtime friend, and two other Nevada sheriffs, Mike Allen of Humboldt County and Ken Furlong of Carson City, the Review-Journal said.

In a campaign statement, Lombardo focused on “safer communities, better schools and more economic opportunities.”

Lombardo currently leads the Republican field in fundraising, although he trails Sisolak.

Other leading candidates in the race for the June GOP primary include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and attorney Joey Gilbert.

Others include venture capitalist Guy Nohra, surgeon Fred Simon, Las Vegas real estate investor Barak Zilberberg, Army veteran and former Elko-area mine employee Gary Evertsen and Tom Heck, an Air Force veteran who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2016 and 2018.

