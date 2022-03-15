Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle near Boulder Highway, Sunset

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist is listed in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Henderson.

About 5:35 p.m., Henderson police and fire units responded to North Boulder Highway and East Sunset Road to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors, HPD said.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Northbound Boulder Highway from East Merlayne Drive to East Sunset Road was shutdown. Avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

