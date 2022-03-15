Advertisement

Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle near Boulder Highway, Sunset

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist is listed in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Henderson.

About 5:35 p.m., Henderson police and fire units responded to North Boulder Highway and East Sunset Road to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors, HPD said.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Northbound Boulder Highway from East Merlayne Drive to East Sunset Road was shutdown. Avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

