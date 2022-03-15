Arrest report: Las Vegas man uses child as shield during police barricade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of using a 9-year-old child as a shield during a police barricade, according to an arrest report.

John Mosz faces charges of child abuse and assault after the incident at Virgin Hotel near the Las Vegas Strip on March 5.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call that a man brandished a gun at security officers before going to his room; that man was later identified as Mosz, the arrest report said. Security was first notified of a domestic dispute in the valet area. Mosz reportedly flashed his gun from his waistband and security backed away before they tracked him to his room, the report said.

Police got to his room and gave him commands to exit the room. Mosz reportedly refused and was hanging up the phone when police were trying to talk to him. According to the report, Mosz “[opened] the door with his son in front of him and [was] not complying to verbal commands.” Police said Mosz’s son was 9 years old.

“Mosz is observed trying to stand behind his son as much as possible; using him as a shield while both he and his son are yelling at officers to put their weapons away,” the arrest report said.

Mosz was taken into custody shortly after, the report said. Detectives reportedly tried to speak with Mosz but he was “banging his head against the patrol window and being uncooperative,” the report said.

Police said the firearm Mosz showed to security officers was a ghost gun without a serial number. The report also noted that Mosz was a six-time felon in Nevada and had previous weapons charges.

A preliminary hearing for Mosz was set for March 23, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.