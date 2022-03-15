Advertisement

36 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Tucson

A black trashbag opened to reveal more rectangular bricks of fentanyl found inside. The bag is...
Pictured is still more fentanyl found within a Volkswagen Jetta that was pulled over during a traffic stop just outside Tucson. Over 36 pounds of fentanyl were found hidden inside the vehicle.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop outside of Tucson on I-10 on Thursday, Mar. 10, according to the Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent pulled over 26-year-old Erick A. Jimenez, from Rio Rico, Arizona, who was going west on I-10 near Marana. After authorities searched Jimenez’s car, a stash of pills was found. Jimenez was arrested and booked into jail on drug possession and transportation charges.

According to the CDC, opioids like fentanyl are currently the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid deaths rose by 38.1%, and deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl rose 55.6%.

An insulated bag of over 36 pounds of fentanyl is pictured. The bag is in a rectangular shape...
Thirty-six pounds of fentanyl were found inside of a Volkswagen Jetta stopped just outside Tucson during a U.S. Border Patrol & Arizona Department of Public Safety traffic stop.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

If you are seeking help to overcome an opioid addiction or need immediate assistance with any substance disorder, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

