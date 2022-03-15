36 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop outside of Tucson on I-10 on Thursday, Mar. 10, according to the Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent pulled over 26-year-old Erick A. Jimenez, from Rio Rico, Arizona, who was going west on I-10 near Marana. After authorities searched Jimenez’s car, a stash of pills was found. Jimenez was arrested and booked into jail on drug possession and transportation charges.

According to the CDC, opioids like fentanyl are currently the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid deaths rose by 38.1%, and deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl rose 55.6%.

Thirty-six pounds of fentanyl were found inside of a Volkswagen Jetta stopped just outside Tucson during a U.S. Border Patrol & Arizona Department of Public Safety traffic stop. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

If you are seeking help to overcome an opioid addiction or need immediate assistance with any substance disorder, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).