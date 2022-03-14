Pearl Jam bringing tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary rock band Pearl Jam will bring its North American Tour to Las Vegas.

Pearl Jam will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2022.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on this tour. Klinghoffer will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member on these dates.

There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is now open through Sunday, March 27 at 10 p.m. PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam

