Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in the northeast valley Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night a motorcycle was traveling east on Owens Ave. near N. Linn Lane, and a Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Owens. The two crashed when the Honda made a left turn crossing the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

