Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:01 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in the northeast valley Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night a motorcycle was traveling east on Owens Ave. near N. Linn Lane, and a Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Owens. The two crashed when the Honda made a left turn crossing the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

