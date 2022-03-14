Lawmakers set to hear from Ukrainian president days after aid agreement

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to speak to members of Congress Wednesday in a virtual address. His speech comes just days after lawmakers passed a spending package including billions of dollars in aid for his country. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) voted against the bipartisan bill.

“They stuck it in with everything else that was bad,” said Biggs.

Biggs says he voted against it because lawmakers wedged roughly $14 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in a widespread budget package including things he did not want to vote for.

He says he supports Ukraine, but as President Zelenskyy prepares to address Congress, Biggs believes there is misinformation coming from both Russia and Ukraine surrounding the war.

“That doesn’t really have anything to do with the funding package that was put together, but it does lead to the emotion and sentiment that’s out there right now,” said Biggs.

The Senate also passed the Ukrainian aid in a bipartisan fashion. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) was one of 50 Democratic votes in support.

“We will not stand for, in this day and age, this type of brutal aggression. The world is watching. They’re watching what we all do. Who are we going to be? How are we going to stand up?” said Rosen.

Rosen says she is looking forward to President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress. She expects the president to let lawmakers know what more is needed for his country’s ongoing resistance.

“I think he’s going to share with us some of what he’s seeing. He’s going to share with us how the people of Ukraine feel about their country - we’ve seen them, so patriotic, standing up, everyone - and what he needs to continue to stop Vladimir Putin in his tracks,” said Rosen.

Only members of Congress are allowed to attend the Zelenskyy’s virtual speech. It’s expected to begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.