Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed date to avenge Iranian general’s death, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly stabbed a date to avenge the death of an Iranian general, according to an arrest report.

Henderson Police took the report March 5 after the stabbing was reported around 8:30 p.m. that day at Sunset Station.

According to HPD, the suspect, identified as Nika Nikoubin, met the victim on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” The victim met up with the suspect and booked a hotel room at Sunset Station.

While the two were engaged in sexual acts, Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the victim twice in the neck. The victim reportedly didn’t need to go to the hospital for the stab wounds.

Nikoubin told police that she stabbed the victim “for revenge against US Troops for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020,” the arrest report said. According to BBC, Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Soleimani was an Iranian general and was the head of Iran’s Quds Force. At the time, Pres. Donald Trump said Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Quds Force, attends an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Nikoubin told police she wanted to hurt the victim but not kill him, the arrest report said.

Court records show Nikoubin faces charges of attempted murder, burglary and assault. Nikoubin’s next court appearance was set for March 24.

