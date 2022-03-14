Las Vegas police investigating homicide Monday afternoon in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in the northeast valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Newport Street, near Pecos and Owens.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer will provide an update on the incident at around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

