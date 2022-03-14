Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigating homicide Monday afternoon in northeast valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in northeast valley. (Eric...
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in northeast valley. (Eric Green/FOX5)(Eric Green/FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in the northeast valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Newport Street, near Pecos and Owens.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer will provide an update on the incident at around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
Goodwill of Southern Nevada begins Medical Assistant program
FOX5 News Special Report 8pm - 9pm
CCSD staff demand answers regarding campus violence
Habitat for Humanity works with FOX5 Las Vegas to build a home for a local family.
Building for a brighter future
Saturday March 12 starting at 9 a.m.
St. Paddy's Day parade this weekend
Law makers in Connecticut are considering a suspension of the gas tax
Proposal to suspend gas tax in Connecticut