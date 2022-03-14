Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting downtown near Main, Foremaster

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the downtown area.

The call came in before 12 p.m. near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane. LVMPD said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured.

Police advised avoiding the area “for the next several hours” while police investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

